Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,700 ($46.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.50. The stock had a trading volume of 418,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $202.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.