Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 65,509 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 351.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,509 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.22. 1,424,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.