Edge Capital Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. 2,380,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

