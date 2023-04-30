Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,963. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

