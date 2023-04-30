Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.66. 3,871,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

