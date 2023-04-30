Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMO stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. 8,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

