Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 57,004 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 51,985 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 948,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,041. The company has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average of $249.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

