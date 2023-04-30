Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 81 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of NewMarket worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NewMarket

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.60. The company had a trading volume of 39,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,551. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $400.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Further Reading

