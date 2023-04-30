Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and $683,888.35 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,887,619 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

