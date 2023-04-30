Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.02. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

