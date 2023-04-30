Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.65-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.20 billion-$31.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.64 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.65-8.85 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.86. 5,350,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. The stock has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.02. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

