Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Friday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELROF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.78) to €4.22 ($4.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

