ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apr 30th, 2023

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

About ElringKlinger

(Get Rating)

ElringKlinger AG engages in the provision of lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Featured Articles

