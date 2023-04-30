Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Performance
EMMA stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.