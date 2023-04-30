Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

