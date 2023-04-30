Empower (MPWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52,317.71

Empower (MPWR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Empower has a total market capitalization of $985,155.81 and approximately $52,317.71 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.05683659 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $72,066.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

