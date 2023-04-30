Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion. Encompass Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.94-3.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.15. 1,641,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $69.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

