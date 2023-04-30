Energi (NRG) Trading Down 18% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Energi has a market cap of $9.24 million and $92,344.09 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00039712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00022223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,466,846 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

