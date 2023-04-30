Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives $62.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Enovis Stock Performance

ENOV opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.24 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enovis by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

