Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 32,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enveric Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.