Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 278,496 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.80% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $125,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.22 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

