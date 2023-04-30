Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $159,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHW opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

