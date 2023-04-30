Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $145,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $329.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average of $313.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.