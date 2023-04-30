Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,626 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 956,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $180,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,527.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 104,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

