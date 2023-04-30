Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.55 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Phillips 66 worth $149,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,500,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

