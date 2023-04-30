Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $140,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

