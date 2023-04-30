Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 140,466 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $196,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $199.84 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.86 and a 200-day moving average of $201.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

