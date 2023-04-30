Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $20.50 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Enzyme has a market cap of $41.79 million and $749,071.00 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $20.50 or 0.00071815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

