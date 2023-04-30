ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.94 million and $152.10 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,582.25 or 1.00000317 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

