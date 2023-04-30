Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of ESKYF stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.68. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.95.
About Eskay Mining
