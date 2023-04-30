Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 799,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,440. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

