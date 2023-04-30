Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.48 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $19.48 or 0.00066142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $78.33 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,457.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.00301618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00530147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00402998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,700,514 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

