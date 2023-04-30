Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.17 million and $1.38 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,170,920 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

