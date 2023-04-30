Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.