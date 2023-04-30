Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Evertz Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.