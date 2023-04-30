Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Cut by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

