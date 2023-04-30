Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.
Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Home Depot Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
