FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 611,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.4 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DBMBF remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

