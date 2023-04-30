Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$43.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE FTT opened at C$35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$39.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.1935185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.