Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 934,346 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

