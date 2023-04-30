Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 269,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IJR stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

