Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FRMUF stock remained flat at $4.12 during trading hours on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.
Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile
