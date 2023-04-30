Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRMUF stock remained flat at $4.12 during trading hours on Friday. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust owns, manages, and operates investment properties in Canada. It focuses on creating long-term value for unit holders through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. The firm invests in the following real estate asset classes: multi-residential, industrial and flex industrial, net lease convenience and stand alone retail, and core service provider professional or healthcare professional office.

