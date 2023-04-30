First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 487.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock remained flat at $10.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

About Global Partner Acquisition Corp II

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

