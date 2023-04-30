First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 53,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $706,369.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 249,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,770. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $611.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

