First Pacific Advisors LP Has $325,000 Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.34. 341,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,627. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $492.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.67. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

