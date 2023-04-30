First Pacific Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,509. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

