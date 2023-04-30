First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 362,764 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,764 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 4.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 1.12% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $299,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. 1,764,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

