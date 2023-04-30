First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Charter Communications worth $207,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6 %

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock traded up $25.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.70. 2,875,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $515.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.20. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.