First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 53,692 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,692 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Tidewater worth $21,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after buying an additional 501,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $30,069,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter valued at $29,438,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Tidewater Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 664,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter.

About Tidewater

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.