First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %
FPAFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.62. 14,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.
About First Pacific
