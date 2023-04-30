First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,499,300 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 5,529,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.9 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $31.06.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.